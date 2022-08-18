Thursday’s Sports

MLB

First, it was Chris Woodard. Now two days later, you can add longtime Texas Rangers front-office executive Jon Daniels as history. Jon Daniels joined the Rangers as the youngest general manager in baseball history as a 28-year-old in 2006. Daniels released a statement Wednesday afternoon, saying it’s been an unbelievable experience leading the Rangers franchise and that he and his family were thankful to many people along the way.

Wednesday

Athletics (43-75) 7 – Rangers (52-65) 2

Astros (76-43) 3 – White Sox (61-57) 2

Thursday

Athletics at Arlington Rangers 1:05 pm

Astros at Chicago White Sox at 1:10 pm

The Major League Baseball Umpires Association released a tersely worded statement Wednesday regarding the criticism umpires are receiving due to the home-plate collision rule. The rule has been a topic around the game after multiple video reviews have recently resulted in overturned out calls at the home plate, including in Tuesday’s game between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers. The statement said, “it is the catcher’s responsibility not to position himself to block the home plate without the ball.

NBA

The NBA unveiled its schedule for the 2022-23 season Wednesday afternoon, which kicks off with a pair of long-standing rivalries involving the two teams that reached last season’s NBA Finals. This year’s NBA regular season will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 18, with the Philadelphia 76ers traveling to face their forever rivals, the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics. Follow that with a rematch of last year’s Western Conference semifinal between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns in Phoenix.

COLLEGE

Northeast Texas Community College, Women’s and Men’s Soccer teams returned to campus on Aug 10 to prepare for the upcoming season. Recently promoted Head Coaches Heather Brady will oversee the Women’s program, and Juan (JD) Perales will manage the Men’s program. The Women’s team will consist of young ladies from Texas, California, and six international students. The international students are making their way to NTCC from Haiti (two students), Brazil, Colombia (two students), and Kenya. On the Men’s side, players from across Texas and eleven international students are filling the roster. The Eagles will have five young men from France, one from Belgium, one from Spain, one from Kenya, and three from England.