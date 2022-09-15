Thursday’s Sports

Patrick Mahomes

NFL

They named Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance Sunday afternoon in a 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Mahomes went 30-39, throwing for 360 yards and five touchdowns. On a short week, the Chiefs will host division foe Los Angeles Chargers in the home opener at Arrowhead Stadium.

Thursday

Chargers (1-0) at Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) 7:16 pm Prime Video

MLB

Wednesday

Astros (93-50) 2 – Tigers (54-89) 1

Athletics (52-91) 8 – Rangers (62-81) 7

Thursday

Athletics at Houston Astros 6:20 pm

Rangers – Idle

Julio Rodriguez strengthened his rookie of the year campaign with another significant accomplishment Wednesday. He claimed his 25th stolen base of the season to lead the Seattle Mariners to a 6-1 victory over the San Diego Padres, securing a critical two-game split.

COLLEGE

The Northeast Texas Community College Softball team hit the road to Arkansas on Tuesday to take on Southern Arkansas Community College to open the fall season. The Eagles would earn the sweep against the SACC Stars with an 8-0 game one win and 5-2 win in game 2. NTCC will be back in action at home Saturday at noon.

HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Hughes Springs at Jefferson 7:00 pm Star 96.9