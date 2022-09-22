Thursday’s Sports

Longview’s Jalen Hale

MLB

Wednesday

Astros (99-51) 5 – Rays (82-67) 2

Rangers (64-84) 7 – Angels (66-84) 2

Thursday

Angels at Arlington Rangers 1:05 pm

Astros at Baltimore Orioles 6:05 pm

The New York Mets set a major league record with 106 hit batters this season when Mark Canha received a dingy twice, and Luis Guillorme got his in Wednesday’s 6-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. Pitchers have hit New York one more time than the 2021 Cincinnati Reds.

NFL

Thursday

Steelers (1-1) at Cleveland Browns (1-1) 7:15 pm PRIME VIDEO

COLLEGE

This Saturday could be the last time the Longhorns come to the Jones for years. Texas Tech fans from far and wide are coming to Lubbock to cheer on the Red Raiders, but with any sold-out game comes scammers and scalpers. TTU Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Giovannetti wants fans to be safe instead of sorry.

“The most important thing for our fans to know is, we have two official places where you can get tickets, and that’s our website TexasTech.com or StubHub is our official resell partner,” Giovannetti said.

Alabama’s rich football program received two yeses from East Texas athletes. Wednesday, Longview’s Jalen Hale made his announcement, and Tyler Legacy’s Justin Renaud made a similar announcement two days before. (THOMAS BINGHAM Longview News-Journal)

HIGH SCHOOL

We reported Troup ISD Tigers football player #22, Cooper Reid, received a head injury against Buffalo on Sep. 9. Cooper’s surgeons removed a new clot and also were able to clean up the injured area. He is currently going to make a full recovery.

A school district in Nebraska canceled the remaining varsity football games at one high school scheduled for the 2022 season. According to the school’s athletic and activities director, they made the decision as a response to the high number of injuries the Lincoln Northwest High School varsity football team has experienced so far this season.