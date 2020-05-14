Thursday’s Sports

MLB

Florida is willing to be a restart site for professional sports leagues, just like Arizona, when play resumes following shutdowns caused by the new coronavirus. They pushed MLB’s opening day back from March 26. Half of the 30 teams hold spring training in Florida, and MLB has considered plans in which teams would use their spring training ballparks if they are not allowed to play at their regular-season homes.

MLS

Major League Soccer is looking at the possibility of resuming the season this summer with all teams playing in Orlando, Florida.

Details of the plan are still under consideration. Still, the league’s 26 teams and limited staff would shelter in a resort with games played without fans at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World, a person with knowledge of the plan told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Wednesday because the official announcement of the idea has not formally happened. The Washington Post first reported the proposal.

LSC

Texas A&M University-Commerce named women’s golfers Sophie-Charlott Hempel and Sarah Wongsinth Second Team All-Lone Star Conference for the 2019-20 season, as announced Wednesday. Despite the abbreviated golf season, the two Lion women represented sensationally, as the Lions finished the year ranked 25th in the Golfstat statistical rankings. The Lions finished in the top five in five of their six tournaments in 2019-20, including a pair of runner-up finishes.