Thursday’s Storm Reports

Tornado seen south of Tyler’s hospitals over Tyler Junior College.

Thunderstorms Thursday evening were hail makers with reports up to tennis ball size, 2.50”, at some locations. Tyler Junior College reported damage from a tornado at 7:10 pm. Because of the slow movement of thunderstorms, the National Weather Service in Shreveport issued a Flash Flood Warning until 10:30 pm for northern Franklin, Titus, Morris, and Bowie counties. Interstate 30 was easy to travel from Mt Pleasant to Greenville for most of the evening. Thunderstorms were heavier in Bowie County from the 180-mile marker eastbound to Texarkana. Three miles WNW of DeKalb reported wind damage with trees across the road. Talco had golf ball size hail or 1.75”. Texarkana Police said they had water over streets and in vehicles across Texarkana.