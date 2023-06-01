Hess Lawn Mower Header
Ticket Sales For Paris NAACP Banquet

Rev Gary Dean Hoosier United Methodist Church

Ticket sales are underway for the annual NAACP Banquet on June 24 at the Love Civic Center in Paris. Hole in the Wall will cater the banquet, and there will be a silent auction. Tickets are $30 per person, and tables for eight are $240. The featured speaker will be prominent Methodist Minister Rev. Gary Dean of Atlanta, Georgia. Reverend Dean is a native of Paris and a West Lamar High School, Wiley College, and Gammon Theological Seminary graduate. For more information, call 903-401-9331 or 903-785-8418 or contact any NAACP member.

