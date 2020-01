Ticket sales are continuing for the Paris Chapter of the NAACP Heritage Banquet, scheduled for February 22 at the Love Civic Center. The featured speaker at the banquet will be a prominent pastor, author, and educator Charles Fulbright Jr. Tickets are $30 each, or a table for eight is $240. For more information call 903-401-9331 or 903-785-8918 or see any NAACP member.