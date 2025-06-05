Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Tiger Doll Officers and Sergeants bring home awards from camp

The 2025-2026 Tiger Doll Officers and Sergeants attended an American Dance/Drill Team officer camp from May 28-30 at the Hilton Dallas/Rockwall Lakefront Hotel. While at camp, they participated in dance classes, leadership sessions, and team planning sessions for the upcoming year. They evaluated the officers on three routines and the sergeants on their creative projects, with both groups bringing home multiple awards.

The officers received the Diamond Sweepstakes award, were voted the Gussie Nell Davis Team of the Day on day two, and were the Grand Champion Officers.

The Sergeants received the Social Officer Award of Excellence and the Creative Project Award and were named the Most Admired Team of the Day on the first day.

Four Tiger Dolls received individual accolades. Captain Audrey Fisher, 1st Lieutenant Morgan Zepeda, and Junior Lieutenant Kenlee Jaggers all received Honorable Mention All-American Dancer. Fisher also received the Outstanding Dance Officer award, with Head Sergeant Marley Broach chosen for an Outstanding Social Officer award.

The Tiger Dolls will begin preparation for the 2025 football season and halftime performances at the end of the summer.

Contacto: Kelly Cowan

Los oficiales y sargentos de MPHS Tiger Doll traen a casa premios del campamento

Los oficiales y sargentos Tiger Doll 2025-2026 asistieron a un campamento de oficiales del American Dance/Drill Team del 28 al 30 de mayo en el Hotel Hilton Dallas/Rockwall Lakefront. Mientras estaban en el campamento, participaron en clases de baile, sesiones de liderazgo y sesiones de planificación en equipo para el próximo año. Evaluaron a los oficiales en tres rutinas y a los sargentos en sus proyectos creativos, y ambos grupos se llevaron a casa múltiples premios.

Los oficiales recibieron el premio Diamond Sweepstakes, fueron votados como el Equipo del Día Gussie Nell Davis en el segundo día y fueron los Oficiales Grandes Campeones.

Los Sargentos recibieron el Premio a la Excelencia del Oficial Social y el Premio al Proyecto Creativo y fueron nombrados el Equipo Más Admirado del Día el primer día.

Cuatro Tiger Dolls recibieron elogios individuales. La Capitana Audrey Fisher, el Teniente 1º Morgan Zepeda y el Teniente Junior Kenlee Jaggers recibieron la Mención Honorífica All-American Dancer. Fisher también recibió el premio al Oficial de Baile Destacado, y el Sargento Principal Marley Broach fue elegido para un premio al Oficial Social Destacado.

Los Tiger Dolls comenzarán la preparación para la temporada de fútbol americano de 2025 y las actuaciones de medio tiempo a finales del verano.

Foto:

Los Oficiales y Sargentos Muñeco Tigre 2024-2025 con sus premios de campamento

Primera fila de izquierda a derecha: Teniente Mayor Violet Castaneda, Teniente 1º Morgan Zepeda, Capitana Audrey Fisher, Teniente Kenlee Jaggers, Teniente Pilar González

Fila de atrás de izquierda a derecha: Sargento Presley Craig, Sargento Alexis Mata, Sargento Jefe Marley Broach, Sargento Madison McKelvey, Sargento Leslie Benavides, Sargento Alba Zeqaj