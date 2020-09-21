TikTok to Texas?

There’s a chance Texas can be a winner if a proposed partnership goes through to completion. TikTok, the Chinese-based social media platform owned by Bytedance, was told by the Trump administration that it had to sell to american partners for it to continue working in the us. Governor Greg Abbott talked to Trump about the partnership between TicTok and an Oracle/Walmart combination. Texas could host a massive data center that would store and control user information, making it unavailable to the Chinese government. Trump wanted to ban TikTok to keep American private information out of Chinese government hands.