Tim McGraw’s Health Club in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Luke Bryan was performing at a St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital fundraiser in Nashville on Monday when he covered Neil Diamond’s ”Sweet Caroline”.

Tim McGraw is going to open his first TruMav Fitness health club on January 18th in Nashville. Tim is going to host the ribbon-cutting ceremony. He says his new chain of clubs will provide exercise classes, customized exercise programs and personal trainers.

Dustin Lynch tells The Baltimore Sun that he doesn’t care whether people think he is “country” enough. “I really don’t care if somebody tells me I’m not country. Hate me if you’d like, but my goal is to make music that I love. Let people label it what they want. I just want you to dig it. I just want you to turn it up and dance to it.”

Scotty McCreery tells the website Pop Dust the only way to succeed in life is with hard work. “Nothing is going to be handed to you. I might have had that false idea early on that coming off American Idol things might have been a little easier for me. That’s just not how it is. Life is going to have obstacles, and you have to jump over them and figure out your own path. You have to work hard in life.”

Jason Aldean tells The Hartford Courant that he misses the days of record stores. “With albums, it’s tougher and tougher to sell them. The art of albums coming out one day and people going out to get them is almost gone. This generation of listeners are so used to listening to whatever they want, whenever they want … it’s getting tougher to have that build-up to albums coming out. It’s just the way it is now.”

Midland’s Jess Carson tells Austin 360 that the band doesn’t focus on the “Texas country” label. “I feel like Midland has a sound, and for better or worse, it’s different from other country that’s out there. I don’t feel like we fit into a category— are we a Texas band? Yeah. There’s a Texas-ness about what we do, and we have some songs about Texas. But we love Texas because it’s home and it’s where we set out to do our music. We’re resisting putting a brand on ourselves.”