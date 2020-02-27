Timber Fraud Arrest

Michael Bennett arrested in a timber theft investigation.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Forest Service law enforcement investigators arrested James Michael “Mike” Bennett of Cleveland, Texas, for Timber Purchase as a Trustee with Intent to Defraud on Feb. 13, 2020, in Montgomery County. Bennett, 55, was charged with a state jail felony as they valued the timber between $500 and $20,000.

“Timber theft is more common than most people realize, and most cases begin with an agreed-upon contract. Victims deserve to be made whole, and as a department, we seek justice for these individuals,” said Texas A&M Forest Service Law Enforcement Investigator David Colton.

To prevent timber theft, landowners should:

Visit their property frequently.

Have someone they know and trust report any cutting on their land immediately.

Never sign a contract without checking several references for the buyer.

For the best price, insist on getting bids for their timber.

Mark all property lines to assure cutting on the adjacent property does not infringe on theirs.

Utilize trail/deer cameras on their property that can record suspicious activity or individuals.

Always hold their timber contractor to the agreed-upon terms.



Contact your local Texas A&M Forest Service office is you are a landowner who is unfamiliar with selling timber. Agency field staff assists landowners with the process of securing the services of a professional resource manager to help select trees for harvest, estimate values, and find potential buyers.

To report suspected timber theft or suspicious activity, call the Texas A&M Forest Service Law Enforcement timber theft hotline at 1-800-364-3470.

Visit https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/lawenforcement/reporttimbertheft/ for more information.

The Texas A&M Forest Service law enforcement department works diligently with local officials to help bring those responsible for timber theft and other violations of the natural resource code to justice.