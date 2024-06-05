Choctaw County EMS Star Life Conference Header
Time Almost Out For Stew Festival Logo Contest

You have until midnight on Friday, June 7, to enter the logo contest for this year’s 55th Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival. The theme for the festival is Stewper Heroes, and the chamber is looking for just a suitable logo. The person who submits the winning logo will receive four stew tickets, four T-shirts featuring the logo, a one-quart ticket, and a parking pass. Send your logo to the website, HopkinsChamber.org, or email it to Butch@HopkinsChamber.org.

