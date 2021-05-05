Time Running Out For Federal Assistance

Two Weeks Remain to Apply for Federal Assistance

DENTON, Texas — Time is running short. Texas residents and businesses recovering from uninsured or underinsured losses and damage caused by February’s severe winter storms have two weeks left to register for disaster assistance. It comes from FEMA if you apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest disaster loan.

The deadline to register with FEMA and apply with the SBA is May 20, 2021.

The fastest and easiest way to apply to FEMA is by visiting www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

If it is not possible to register online, call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The toll-free phone lines operate from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm CT, daily. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption, or CapTel should provide FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.

FEMA reminds survivors who registered online for disaster assistance that any correspondence or information from FEMA needed to process their case will be sent to the online disaster assistance account that the survivor created.

When you apply for assistance, have the following information readily available:

A current phone number where FEMA can contact you

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number, if available

A general list of damage and losses

If insured, the insurance policy number, or the agent and company name

After registering, FEMA staff may contact you for various reasons, including discussing your case or requesting additional information. It’s important to answer those phone calls to make sure your application process continues. If you are in any doubt when receiving a call from someone stating they work for FEMA, do not give out any information, but call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) between 6:00 am and 10:00 pm CT to verify the legitimate caller.

For disaster damage to private property not fully covered by insurance, SBA may be the best option. SBA is the primary source of federal money for long-term disaster recovery. Non-farm businesses (including rental properties) of all sizes, as well as homeowners, and renters, whose property received damage as a result of a declared disaster, should apply for a low-interest SBA disaster loan.

Homeowners may apply for up to $200,000 to replace or repair their primary residence. Renters and homeowners may borrow up to $40,000 to replace or repair the personal property, such as clothing, furniture, cars, and appliances, damaged or destroyed in a disaster.

SBA makes physical disaster loans of up to $2 million to qualified businesses or most private nonprofit organizations. These loan proceeds may go for the repair or replacement of the following:

Real property

Machinery

Equipment

Fixtures

Inventory

Leasehold improvements

To apply for a low-interest, long-term SBA disaster loan, call 800-659-2955 ((TTY: 800-877-8339) or complete an online application at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/.

For more information on the severe winter storms in Texas, visit fema.gov/disaster/4586. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 .

The counties designated for federal assistance are Anderson, Angelina, Aransas, Atascosa, Austin, Bandera, Bastrop, Bee, Bell, Bexar, Bosque, Bowie, Blanco, Brazoria, Brazos, Brooks, Brown, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Cherokee, Collin, Colorado, Comal, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, DeWitt, Deval, Eastland, Ector, Ellis, Erath, Falls, Fannin, Fort Bend, Freestone, Galveston, Gillespie, Goliad, Gonzalez, Grayson, Gregg, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Harrison, Hays, Henderson, Hidalgo, Hill, Hood, Houston, Howard, Hunt, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Johnson, Jones, Karnes, Kaufman, Kendall, Kleberg, Lavaca, Leon, Liberty, Limestone, Llano, Lubbock, Medina, Madison, Matagorda, Maverick, McLennan, Milam, Montague, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Palo Pinto, Panola, Parker, Polk, Robertson, Rockwall, Rusk, Sabine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Scurry, Shelby, Smith, Stephens, Tarrant, Taylor, Tom Green, Travis, Trinity, Tyler, Upshur, Val Verde, Van Zandt, Victoria, Walker, Waller, Washington, Webb, Wharton, Wichita, Willacy, Williamson, Wilson, Wise and Wood.