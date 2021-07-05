Tire Collection This Saturday in Lamar County

On Saturday July 10th from 8-noon there will be a free tire collection event open to all Lamar County residents. The drop off location is 220 North Main in the lot East of the big Lamar County Courthouse Parking lot. Volunteers will be on hand to help unload your tires so citizens are encouraged to bring their clean car, truck and tractor tires for disposal. This event is for personal tires only, no commercial. Event organizer Lamar County Precinct 1 Commissioner Alan Skidmore states “We are proud to partner again with Keep Paris Beautiful/Make Lamar County Shine for this year’s event. What a great way for our citizens to come together to clean up our community and use this tire material for land reclamation projects. We encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity and bring us all your tires this Saturday. We look forward to seeing you there”.

For more information or to volunteer to help contact the Lamar County Commissioner’s Office at 903.737.2467.