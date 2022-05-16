Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Title 42 Ruling Expected This Week

A ruling is expected this week in a legal challenge that seeks to keep a controversial border health rule in place. It’s called  Title-42, and Republicans like Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales say it’s needed to prevent a surge of illegal immigration during the deadliest time of year.  Even the feds admit that ending the border health policy has “significant safety implications.” An internal Customs and Border Protection memo warned that criminal organizations control large portions of Central America, and they’re promoting the flow of  illegal immigrants through Mexico.

