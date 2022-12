Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has put a temporary hold on the termination of a controversial immigration policy known as Title 42 that was to end tomorrow. The brief order from Roberts means the policy that allows officials to expel migrants at the U.S. border swiftly will stay in effect at least until the justices decide on the emergency application. Roberts asked the Biden administration to respond by 5:00 pm Tuesday to an emergency appeal filed by a group of Republican-led states.