Titus Among Most Affordable Places To Retire

Titus County Among Most Affordable Places to Retire in Texas
It’s no secret that retirement comes with plenty of expenses. While some retirees may have paid off their mortgages or car loans, recurring expenses like property taxes, food, and medical costs remain. In a new study, SmartAsset measures each county by Social Security income, property taxes, state pensions, and living expenses to find the most affordable places to retire. For a look at how Titus County compares to other top counties in Texas, check out the table below:
|Rank
|County
|Full Social Security Income
|Early Social Security Income
|Estimated Property Tax
|Cost of Living
|Pension Index
|401(k) Index
|Affordable Retirement Index
|1
|Wood, TX
|$22,864
|$19,394
|$1,443
|$31,146
|23.00
|15.92
|41.81
|2
|San Saba, TX
|$20,898
|$15,441
|$1,158
|$30,750
|23.00
|6.18
|35.11
|3
|Panola, TX
|$19,958
|$15,894
|$1,003
|$30,582
|23.00
|7.24
|34.53
|4
|Eastland, TX
|$19,539
|$15,617
|$733
|$30,438
|23.00
|4.57
|31.79
|5
|Titus, TX
|$19,762
|$16,067
|$1,251
|$30,786
|23.00
|8.97
|31.51
|6
|Karnes, TX
|$19,454
|$14,283
|$904
|$30,510
|23.00
|5.50
|30.56
|7
|Polk, TX
|$20,409
|$16,758
|$1,017
|$31,026
|23.00
|4.77
|30.03
|8
|Camp, TX
|$19,889
|$16,733
|$1,083
|$31,410
|23.00
|7.63
|29.48
|9
|Bandera, TX
|$21,088
|$17,304
|$2,336
|$33,510
|23.00
|16.47
|28.43
|10
|Gonzales, TX
|$19,624
|$15,335
|$1,287
|$30,474
|23.00
|5.44
|28.18
