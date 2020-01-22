Titus Among Most Affordable Places To Retire

Titus County Among Most Affordable Places to Retire in Texas

It’s no secret that retirement comes with plenty of expenses. While some retirees may have paid off their mortgages or car loans, recurring expenses like property taxes, food, and medical costs remain. In a new study, SmartAsset measures each county by Social Security income, property taxes, state pensions, and living expenses to find the most affordable places to retire. For a look at how Titus County compares to other top counties in Texas, check out the table below:

Rank County Full Social Security Income Early Social Security Income Estimated Property Tax Cost of Living Pension Index 401(k) Index Affordable Retirement Index 1 Wood, TX $22,864 $19,394 $1,443 $31,146 23.00 15.92 41.81 2 San Saba, TX $20,898 $15,441 $1,158 $30,750 23.00 6.18 35.11 3 Panola, TX $19,958 $15,894 $1,003 $30,582 23.00 7.24 34.53 4 Eastland, TX $19,539 $15,617 $733 $30,438 23.00 4.57 31.79 5 Titus, TX $19,762 $16,067 $1,251 $30,786 23.00 8.97 31.51 6 Karnes, TX $19,454 $14,283 $904 $30,510 23.00 5.50 30.56 7 Polk, TX $20,409 $16,758 $1,017 $31,026 23.00 4.77 30.03 8 Camp, TX $19,889 $16,733 $1,083 $31,410 23.00 7.63 29.48 9 Bandera, TX $21,088 $17,304 $2,336 $33,510 23.00 16.47 28.43 10 Gonzales, TX $19,624 $15,335 $1,287 $30,474 23.00 5.44 28.18

Additional study details including the methodology and interactive map can be found here: https://smartasset.com/ financial-advisor/financial- advisor-firms#Texas