Titus, Camp County Elections

Mount Pleasant ISD voters have approved a $55 million school bond proposal to pay for renovations to the high school and security upgrades for each campus

There will be a runoff between  Tracy Craig and Thomas Ratliff for Mayor of Mt. Pleasant. City Council winners were Jerry Dell Walker for Place 1 and Sherri Spruill for Place 2.

City voters approved the sale of all alcoholic beverages in the city for off- site consumption.

Winners in Pittsburg municipal races were :

David Abernathy, Mayor; Pittsburg ISD Board Winners were
Vickie Rockett and Vernon Rowe.

 

 

