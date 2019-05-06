Titus, Camp County Elections

Mount Pleasant ISD voters have approved a $55 million school bond proposal to pay for renovations to the high school and security upgrades for each campus

There will be a runoff between Tracy Craig and Thomas Ratliff for Mayor of Mt. Pleasant. City Council winners were Jerry Dell Walker for Place 1 and Sherri Spruill for Place 2.

City voters approved the sale of all alcoholic beverages in the city for off- site consumption.

Winners in Pittsburg municipal races were :

David Abernathy, Mayor; Pittsburg ISD Board Winners were

Vickie Rockett and Vernon Rowe.