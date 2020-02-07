Titus County Arrest Woman After Investigation Into Trespassing

Misty Nicole Mohr

Titus County Jail

From Titus County Sheriff Office Facebook Page

Over the past several weeks, Titus County Sheriff’s Office has investigated several reports of trespassing and a couple of incidents of game camera thefts occurring in the northeast portion of Titus County.

On Thursday, February 6, Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators developed sufficient probable cause to seek and obtain an arrest warrant for 44-year-old Misty Nicole Mohr for Criminal Trespassing. Investigators also applied for and received a search warrant for Mohr’s residence located on the 6000-block of CR 1905.