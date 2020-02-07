Titus County Arrest Woman After Investigation Into Trespassing

Misty Nicole Mohr
Titus County Jail
From Titus County Sheriff Office Facebook Page
Over the past several weeks, Titus County Sheriff’s Office has investigated several reports of trespassing and a couple of incidents of game camera thefts occurring in the northeast portion of Titus County.
On Thursday, February 6, Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators developed sufficient probable cause to seek and obtain an arrest warrant for 44-year-old Misty Nicole Mohr for Criminal Trespassing. Investigators also applied for and received a search warrant for Mohr’s residence located on the 6000-block of CR 1905.
Mohr was subsequently located and arrested at her residence when the search warrant was executed that evening. Deputies located property believed to be stolen and an investigation into that property is ongoing. Mohr was also found in possession of suspected methamphetamines.
Mohr was transported and booked into the Titus County Jail for the following offenses for which she awaits arraignment Friday morning:
Possession of a Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 1 in an amount Greater than one gram and less than four grams, a Third-Degree Felony.
Criminal Trespassing, a Class B Misdemeanor