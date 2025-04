Nineteen-year-old Anthony Montoya of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested on warrants for Burglary of a Habitation and Theft. At last report he was being held in the Titus County Jail.

Twenty-seven-year-old Angeles P. Gongora of Mt. Pleasant was booked into the Titus County Jail for Manufacturing/Delivering a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and a misdemeanor. HE remains in custody.