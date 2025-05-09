Titus County Arrests

Forty-two-year-old Amanda Kate Logan of Cookville, was arrested by Titus County deputies on a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3 warrants for Forgery, and a warrant for felony Theft. NO bond amount was set and at last report she was being held in the county jail.

Forty-eight-year-old Jerry Antonio Deloney of Ashdown, AR., was arrested by a State Trooper for Manufacture/Delivery of More than 4 but less than 200 grams ofa Controlled Substance. He was also charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. His bonds were set at a total of $275,000 and he’s being held in the Titus County Jail.