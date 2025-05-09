La Quinta Mt Pleasant Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2024 Header
ETB Hiring Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
Sandlin Header 2024
Header Mowers Header 2024
McKay Law Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2

Titus County Arrests

Forty-two-year-old Amanda Kate Logan of Cookville, was arrested by Titus County deputies  on a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3 warrants for Forgery, and a warrant for felony Theft. NO bond amount was set and at last report she was being held in the county jail.

Forty-eight-year-old Jerry Antonio Deloney of Ashdown, AR., was arrested by a State Trooper for Manufacture/Delivery of More than 4 but less than 200 grams ofa Controlled Substance. He was also charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted  Felon. His bonds were set at a total of $275,000 and he’s being held in the Titus County Jail.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT [email protected] OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR [email protected].

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us | NewsBreak Profile
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved