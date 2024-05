Sonya Esmeralda Contreras, a suspect involved in a significant case of mail theft from multiple addresses, was apprehended in Titus County. Despite the lack of specific details, she has been arrested and is in the Titus County Jail.

Deputies arrested Sean Fallstick on three outstanding warrants. They booked him into the Titus County Jail for Credit or Debit Card abuse and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance.