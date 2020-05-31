Titus County At 495 COVID-19 Cases

Titus County Sunday afternoon had 495 total cases of COVID-19.

The total includes both Pilgrim and Civic Center’s test on May 9. It also consists of the most current results from Titus Regional Medical Center.

Titus is one of five counties out of Texas’ 254 to have a 1%+ per capita case count at 1.35%. According to Judge Brian Lee, the county has suffered only three deaths with 50 recoveries.

Judge Lee’s Facebook page adds, “With the understanding of this large per capita case count, I can’t understand why we don’t have more support for masking, social distancing, and general respect for our fellow citizens. Schools, churches, retail, restaurants, and businesses continue to struggle daily, wondering what to do and￼ waiting for a downturn.” Judge Lee adds, “Let’s get this virus knocked out so we can stop living in uncertainty. The vast majority of us do not fear this virus, but we are the ones that need to help calm those that do.”