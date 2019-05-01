Titus County Bookings

Deputies arrested 53-year-old Ross Franklyn Gilmore, Jr., of Mt Pleasant, in Titus County on two outstanding drug warrants. He was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug-Free Zone. Bond was set at $25,000.

Officials booked 35-year-old Eduardo Flores, of Mt. Pleasant, into the Titus County Jail on multiple charges. He was arrested for Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, a Texas Parole Violation warrant, and a misdemeanor.

Titus County arrested 31-year-old Leo Gonzalez, of Arlington, on a warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and a warrant for Interfere with Emergency Request for Assistance. Bond was set at the Titus CountyJjail at a total of $27,500.

Titus County Deputies arrested 39-year-old Jennifer R. Delfliorentino, of Mt Pleasant, for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and a Van Zandt County warrant for Assault.