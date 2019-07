Deputies arrested 27-year-old Christopher Lightfoot of Mt Vernon in Titus County for Possession of a Controlled Substance and a Franklin County warrant for possession of a Prohibited Weapon – brass knuckles.

Titus County arrested 21-year-old Zoderick Bronshae Hall for Surety off Bond for Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation. He was also charged on four misdemeanor warrants.