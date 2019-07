Deputies arrested 36-year-old Bradley Shawn McQueen of Mt Pleasant on a TDCJ “Blue Warrant” for violating his parole. He’s being held without bond in the Titus County Jail.

Titus County Deputies arrested 21-year-old Quenten Ray Cowley, of New Boston, over the weekend for Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance. His bond was set at $20,000 and he remains behind bars.