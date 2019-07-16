Titus County Bookings

Deputies arrested 49-year-old Cornal Wayne Wilkerson, of Naples, in Titus County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon of a Family or Household Member. His bond was set at $30,000.

Deputies arrested 37-year-old Jamie Audrey Butler, of Mt Pleasant, in Titus County on a Hopkins County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. No bond amount has been set.

Officials arrested 35-year-old Eric Galindo, of Mt Pleasant, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and a misdemeanor warrant. He’s being held in the Titus County Jail.