Cummings

Deputies arrested 39-year-old Tony R. Cummings, of Nash, in Titus County on a Texas Parole warrant, an Arkansas Parole warrant, and a Miller County warrant for Possession of Dangerous Drugs. He’s being held without bond.

mugshot not available

Titus County Deputies arrested 23-year-old Eduardo Mena, of Mt Pleasant, on a Red River County warrant for Insurance Fraud. Bond information was not available.