Officials arrested 53-year-old Ross Franklin Gilmore, Jr., of Mt Pleasant, on two warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and a Class C misdemeanor warrant. His bonds total $15,000.

Deputies arrested 23-year-old Alberto Sonora, Jr., of Dallas, in Titus County for Bond Forfeiture for Possession of a Controlled Substance. His new bond was set at $10,000.