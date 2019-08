Forty-year-old Joe Manuel Gutierrez of Talco was arrested on a Texas Parole Violation. He’s being held without bond in the Titus County jail.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jose Manuel Ramirez of Cookville was arrested for Possession of more than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance. His bond was set at $8,000 and he remains in the Titus County jail.