Twenty-five-year-old Courtland Marcell Bradford of Omaha, was arrested on a Cass County warrant for Burglary of a Vehicle. No bond amount has been set and he remained in the Titus County jail.

Fifty-year-old Gary Ray Craddock of Talco was arrested in Titus County on a warrant for Resisting Arrest, 3 warrants for Forgery, and a misdemeanor traffic warrant. Bond was set at $34,500.