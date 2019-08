Twenty-five-year-old Billy Martin Diaz of Mt. Pleasant was arrested on a warrant for Continuous Violence Against the Family. He was being held in the Titus County jail.

Thirty-seven-year-old Dennis Karl Cameron, Jr of Cookville was arrested on 4 warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance. The bond amount has not been set.

Thirty-four-year-old James K. Hicks of Winnsboro was arrested in Titus County for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond information was not available.