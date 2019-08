Bond has been set at $52,500 for a Little Rock man arrested in Titus County on multiple charges. Twenty-two-year-old Cavan Polite was charged with 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, one count of Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, and one count of Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Forty-six-year-old Troy David Payne of Cookville was arrested for Violation of his Parole. He’s being held without bond in the Titus County jail.