Titus County Bookings

Fifty-three-year-old Richard Sears of Talco was arrested over the weekend on a charge of Continuous Violence Against the Family. His bond was set at $15,000 and he remains in the Titus County jail.

Twenty-three-year-old Damien Leandro Cassio was arrested over the weekend in Titus County on a TDCJ warrant for violating his parole. He’s being held without bond and remains behind bars.

Thirty-one-year-old Travis A. Orr was arrested in Titus County over the weekend on several charges. He’s accused of Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and a misdemeanor.

Sixty-year-old Darrell Pierce was arrested Friday in Titus County. He’s charged with two counts of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. His bonds total $150,000.