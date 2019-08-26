Titus County Bookings

Jose Aspeitia

Officers arrested 38-year-old Jose Aspeitia, of Mt Pleasant, for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child, and Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identification Information. No bond has been set and he remains in the Titus County Jail.

Fabian Louis Ealy

Titus County arrested 40-year-old Fabian Louis Ealy, of Mt Pleasant, for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Family Violence, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and False Report to a Police Officer and two counts of Terrorist Threat against a family or household member. His bonds were set at $409,500 and he remains in the Titus County Jail.

Casey Gene Dodson

Deputies arrested 40-year-old Casey Gene Dodson in Titus County for Violating his parole and a misdemeanor. He’s being held without bond.