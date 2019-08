Deputies arrested 60-year-old Donald Snyder, of Naples, in Titus County, for Felony DWI with three or more prior convictions. He was also charged with violating his parole. He’s being held without bond.

Officials arrested 43-year-old Richard Doyle Smyth, of Talco, in Titus County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon- Family Violence. His bond was set at $10,000.