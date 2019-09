Dmitri Rape

Deputies arrested 18-year-old Dmitri JuJuan Rape, of Winnsboro, in Titus County on a charge of Burglary of a Habitation. His bond was set at $10,000.

Dominique Jackson

Titus County arrested 40-year-old Dominique Jackson, of Dallas, on a warrant for Sexual Assault of a Child. His bond was set at $20,000.