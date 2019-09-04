Titus County Bookings

Moore

Titus County Deputies arrested 30-year-old Katie Renea Moore, of Mt Vernon, on a Texas Department of Criminal Justice warrant for violating her parole. She’s being held without bond.

Hill

Deputies arrested 20-year-old Nathan Ty Hill, of Talco, for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon-Family Violence. He’s being held in the Titus County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bond.

Herrera

Mugshot Not Available

Titus County Deputies arrested 24-year-old Mario A. Briones, of Mt Pleasant, for Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. No bond information was available.