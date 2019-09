Bennett

Deputies arrested 41-year-old Dominique Monet Bennett, of Pittsburg, in Titus County on Upshur County warrants for Failure to ID, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fraud Use Possession of ID Information, and Theft. No bond amount has been set.

Hardman

Officials arrested 37-year-old Keith Smith Hardman II, of Mt. Pleasant, on two warrants for Revocation of Probation on charges of Burglary of a Habitation. He’s being held without bond in the Titus County Jail.