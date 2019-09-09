Titus County Bookings

Lares-Jaunes

Deputies arrested 24-year-old Pedro Lares-Juanes, of Pittsburg, for Possession between four and 200 grams of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond was set at $50,000 and he remains in the Titus County Jail.

Phillips

Officers arrested 25-year-old Tony Terrell Phillips, of Mt Pleasant, for Assault Family/House Member Impede Breath/Circulation, and Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence. His bond was set at $23,000.