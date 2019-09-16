Titus County Bookings

Deputies arrested 29-year-old Erica Lizabeth Sanchez in Titus County on two felony drug charges. One concerns more than one to four grams of a PG Controlled Substance, and the other less than 28 grams of a PG 3 Controlled Substance. No bond amount has been set.

Tyrell Williams

Titus County arrested 22-year-old Tyrell Tremaine Williams for Credit and or Debit Card Abuse. His bond was set at $5,000 and he remains in the Titus County Jail.

Cody Williams

Deputies arrested 19-year-old Cody Williams in Titus County for Assault Causing Bodily Injury-Family Violence, Evading Arrest or Detention and two Misdemeanors. His Bonds total $8,000.