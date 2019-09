Quinonez-Morales

Deputies arrested 40-year-old Ernesto Quinonez-Morales, of Mt Pleasant, for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He’s being held in the Titus County Jail in lieu of $35,000 bond.

Titus County arrested 50-year-old James C. Borg, of Cookville, for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Assault by Contact Family Violence. No bond information was available.