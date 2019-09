Eighteen-year-old Deandria Pendleton, 17-old Kobe Jawan Pendleton and 22-year-old Mayra Melissa Solis were arrested in Titus County Wednesday For Possession of more than 4 but less than 400 grams of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation. Their bonds total $30,000.