Titus County Bookings

Officials arrested 23-year-old Santos Alvardo, Jr., of Mt. Pleasant on warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance, for Tampering with Evidence, and a misdemeanor. He was being held in the Titus County Jail.

Deputies arrested 47-year-old Edward Hernandez Luna in Titus County for Assault of a Family or Household member with prior convictions and Assault by Contact-Family Violence. His bond was set at $10,000.

Titus County arrested 48-year-old Adan Alverez Bernadino and he is in the Titus County Jail on a charge of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. No bond amount has been disclosed. No other details on the case have been released.

Titus County Deputies arrested 36-year-old Christopher Lance Nelson for Violation of the Parole he was on. He’s being held without bond.