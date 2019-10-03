Titus County Bookings

Maria Ann Sanders
Deputies arrested 39-year-old Maria Ann Sanders in Titus County on multiple warrants for bond forfeiture and bond surrender for Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was also charged on a bond surrender warrant for unlawfully carrying a weapon. Her new bonds were set at $22,500.
Amitkumar Bharatbhai Patel
Titus County Deputies arrested 38-year-old Amitkumar Bharatbhai Patel for Continuous Violence against the family. No bond amount has been set.
Deputies arrested 26-year-old Jacob Warren Parrish in Titus County for Burglary of a Habitation. He was also charged with misdemeanor theft. No bond was set.