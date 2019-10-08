TItus County Bookings

Thirty-six-year-old Santos Orduno Gonzalez was arrested in Titus County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Tampering with Evidence with the intent to Impair. He was also charged with a misdemeanor. NO bond information was available.

Twenty-two-year-old Dakota J. Martin of Bogata was arrested in Titus County. He was charged on Camp and Wood County warrants for Theft. No bond information is available.

Twenty-one-year-old Johnnie R. Garcia II of Mt. Pleasant was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance. HE was also charged with DWI, and Duty on Striking Fixture/Hwy/Landscape.