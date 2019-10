Forty-six-year-old Terri Lea Pafford of Mt. Pleasant was arrested on 2 warrants of Bond forfeiture for Possession of a Controlled Substance. She remains in the Titus County jail in lieu of $40,000 bond.

Nineteen-year-old Kaylie Brooks Jackson of Pittsburg was arrested in Titus County on an Upshur County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Class C warrants. NO bond amount has been set.