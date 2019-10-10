Titus County Bookings

Arik Wolf

Two people from Pittsburg were arrested in Titus County. Reportedly, 20-year-old Arik Christian Wolf and 19-year-old Jaci N. Lee (Mugshot not available) were charged with Evading Arrest with a Vehicle. Wolf remains in jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Nester Quinonez

Authorities arrested 19-year-old Nestor Alonzo Quinonez of Mt Pleasant for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering with Evidence, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He remains in the Titus County Jail under a $35,000 bond.

Damien Cassio

Deputies arrested 24-year-old Damien Leandro Cassio, of Dallas, for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of a Drug Paraphernalia, A Texas Parole Violation, and Class C misdemeanor. His bonds total $35,000, but a judge denied bond because of the parole violation.

Jesus Serna

Titus County Deputies arrested 36-year-old Jesus Antonio Serna, of Cookville, for Violating his Parole. Bond was denied.