Casterjon

Deputies arrested 50-year-old Anjelita Casterjon, of Mt Pleasant, in Titus County for Tampering with a Government Record and Failure to Remit Tax by a Dealer. Her bonds total $200,000.

Kyle Aaron Vaughn

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Kyle Aaron Vaughn, of Mt Pleasant, on a Franklin County warrant for violating the probation he was on for possession of a controlled substance. No bond was set and he remains in the Titus County Jail.