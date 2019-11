Jayla Kiniya Morgan

Deputies arrested 18-year-old Jayla K. Morgan, of Mt Pleasant, was arrested in Titus County. She’s charged on a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and a warrant for Tampering with Evidence. Bond was set at $30,000 and she remains in jail.

Titus County Deputies arrested 36-year-old Fredrick D. Haley, of Mt Pleasant. He’s charged with Money Laundering, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of Marijuana.